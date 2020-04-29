Recap: M/I Homes Q1 Earnings

Shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 70.31% over the past year to $1.09, which beat the estimate of $0.82.

Revenue of $577,603,000 higher by 20.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $545,750,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 07:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1025/34240

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $48.02

52-week low: $9.62

Price action over last quarter: down 46.11%

Company Description

M/I Homes Inc is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. It consists of two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding operations are spread into the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions and the financial services operations support homebuilding operations by providing mortgage loans and title services to the customers of homebuilding operations. The homebuilding operations comprise the most significant portion of the revenue. The company builds homes and communities that target entry-level, move-up, and luxury homebuyers.