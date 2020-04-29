Ryder System: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 224.32% over the past year to ($1.38), which missed the estimate of ($0.78).

Revenue of $2,161,000,000 lower by 0.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,110,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 10:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1277107&tp_key=b4621c1db1

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $65.76

52-week low: $22.62

Price action over last quarter: down 23.48%

Company Description

Ryder System Inc is a provider of supply chain and fleet management solutions in the United States. The company offers fleet leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rental, dedicated transportation, transportation management, freight brokerage, supply-chain optimization, warehouse and distribution, and small-business solutions. Ryder serves the automotive, consumer packaged goods, energy, food and beverage, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, metals, retail, technology and electronics, and transportation and logistics industries.