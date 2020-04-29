Market Overview

Celestica: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2020 8:14am   Comments
Shares of Celestica (NYSE: CLS) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 33.33% year over year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $1,319,000,000 less by 7.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Celestica hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 09:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=D44E90DB-7885-455E-ACBD-CCE5985CBA13&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.celestica.com%2Fevents-and-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.29

52-week low: $2.63

Price action over last quarter: down 47.48%

Company Overview

Celestica Inc is a US-based electronic manufacturing service (EMS) company that provides a range of services from design, engineering, and assembly to testing and reverse logistics. The company's manufacturing footprint of 6.4 million square feet is spread across the Americas (28%), EMEA (8%), and APAC (64%) and has generated revenue of $5.6 billion.

 

