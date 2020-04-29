LivaNova: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) were unchanged at $56.37 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 38.89% over the past year to $0.33, which missed the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $242,400,000 lower by 3.35% year over year, which missed the estimate of $244,100,000.

Guidance

LivaNova hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 08:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hrqp7xsh

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $87.45

Company's 52-week low was at $33.40

Price action over last quarter: down 18.17%

Company Profile

U.K.-based LivaNova was born of a combination between Cyberonics in the U.S. and Sorin in Italy. The medical device firm is primarily focused on cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary solutions (with surgical heart valves, heart-lung machines, and oxygenation equipment) as well as neuromodulation devices for treatment-resistant epilepsy and depression. LivaNova derives roughly half of its revenue from the U.S. market, another 21% from Europe, and the remainder from the rest of the world.