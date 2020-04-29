Recap: Criteo Q1 Earnings

Shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) fell 7.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 13.33% over the past year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $206,012,000 lower by 12.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $204,890,000.

Outlook

Q2 revenue expected to be between $140,000,000 and $147,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1274/34274

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $22.55

52-week low: $5.89

Price action over last quarter: down 31.85%

Company Description

Headquartered in Paris, Criteo is one of the leading ad-tech companies in the growing digital ad market. Its technology, mainly the Criteo Engine, allows advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time using retarget digital display ads. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically.