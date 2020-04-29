AZZ: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 38.24% year over year to $0.47, which missed the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $245,365,000 higher by 21.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $228,360,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 02:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/425/34449

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $50.36

Company's 52-week low was at $19.31

Price action over last quarter: down 32.17%

Company Profile

AZZ Inc is a United States-based company that provides various industrial solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services. The company operates through two segments, namely Energy and Metal Coating. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications. This segment's product portfolio comprises switchgear, electrical enclosures, bus ducts, explosion proof, and other equipment and services. The Metal Coatings Segment provides hot dip galvanizing and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication industry through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the American domestic market.