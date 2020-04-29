Banc of California: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) remained flat at $10.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 480.00% over the past year to ($0.19), which missed the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $51,861,000 lower by 23.52% year over year, which missed the estimate of $56,730,000.

Guidance

Banc of California hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 02:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/banc/mediaframe/37086/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $19.12

Company's 52-week low was at $6.44

Price action over last quarter: down 35.41%

Company Overview

Banc of California Inc is a is a financial holding company. It offers banking and financial services. The company's services include banking services, lending services, and private banking services. Its deposit and banking product and service offerings include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Lending activities are focused on providing financing to California's diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities, and loans are often secured by California commercial and residential real estate.