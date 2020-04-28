Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why UPS Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 3:40pm   Comments
Share:

United Parcel Services, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. The company also withdrew its 2020 guidance and suspended share buybacks for 2020 amid the coronavirus.

UPS reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.15, which missed consensus estimates of $1.23. The company reported quarterly sales of $18.035 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $17.21 billion.

UPS shares were trading down 5.35% at $97.09 on Tuesday at time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $125.31 and a 52-week low of $82.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UPS)

Workhorse Has Huge Opportunity With USPS, Analyst Says In Bullish Initiation
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
UPS Drone Deliveries To Help Retirees Practice Social Distancing
Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2020
10 Stocks To Watch For April 28, 2020
3 Sector ETFs For This Week's Earnings Parade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com