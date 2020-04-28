IQVIA Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) rose 1.3% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.96% over the past year to $1.50, which beat the estimate of $1.48.

Revenue of $2,754,000,000 up by 2.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,720,000,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected to be between $1.00 and $1.14.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $2,365,000,000 and $2,440,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 10:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.iqvia.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2160215&sessionid=1&key=F113A19EF878954541CB973E5F79F55A®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $169.14

Company's 52-week low was at $81.79

Price action over last quarter: down 19.23%

Company Overview

IQVIA is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The CRO segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The legacy IMS business provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers.