Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Cummins Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 12:05pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) gained 8% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 24.29% year over year to $3.18, which beat the estimate of $2.16.

Revenue of $5,011,000,000 lower by 16.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,880,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Cummins hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 10:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rm9pu43w

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $186.72

52-week low: $101.03

Price action over last quarter: down 2.08%

Company Description

Cummins is a leading manufacturer of diesel engines used in commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and railroad locomotives, along with diesel-powered electric generators. The firm's revenue historically has been tied to the class 8 truck market, where, as the industry leader, it currently supplies 38% of engines. Cummins is in the unique position of competing with its primary customers, heavy-duty truck manufacturers who make and aggressively market their own engines. Despite robust competition across all its segments and ever-increasing government regulation of diesel emissions in the past three decades, Cummins has been able to grow its revenue sevenfold, to $23.7 billion in 2018. Cummins is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, where it was founded in 1919.

 

Related Articles (CMI)

Cummins Crushes Estimates With Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results
Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2020
Cummins' Melting Fuel Heater Leads To Big Navistar Recall
Cummins Testing Cylinder Skipping To Reduce NOx Emissions
Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
Cummins, 3M Team Up On Filters For High-Tech Protective Gear
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com