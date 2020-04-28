D.R. Horton: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) gained over 11% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 39.78% over the past year to $1.30, which beat the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $4,500,000,000 up by 8.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,420,000,000.

Guidance

D.R. Horton hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 09:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1700/33454

Price Action

52-week high: $62.54

52-week low: $25.51

Price action over last quarter: down 24.73%

Company Overview

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 90 markets across 29 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages five regional homebuilding offices across the United States.