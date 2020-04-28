Omnicom Group: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) gained over 3% after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 1.71% over the past year to $1.19, which beat the estimate of $1.14.
Revenue of $3,407,000,000 lower by 1.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,360,000,000.
Outlook
Omnicom Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 28, 2020
Time: 09:05 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://rsvp.att.com/?ConfID=986332410
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $85.05
52-week low: $46.37
Price action over last quarter: down 29.68%
Company Overview
Omnicom is the world's second-largest ad holding company, based on annual revenue. The American firm's services, which include traditional and digital advertising and public relations, are provided worldwide, with over 85% of its revenue coming from more developed regions such as North America and Europe.