Omnicom Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) gained over 3% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1.71% over the past year to $1.19, which beat the estimate of $1.14.

Revenue of $3,407,000,000 lower by 1.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,360,000,000.

Outlook

Omnicom Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 09:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://rsvp.att.com/?ConfID=986332410

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $85.05

52-week low: $46.37

Price action over last quarter: down 29.68%

Company Overview

Omnicom is the world's second-largest ad holding company, based on annual revenue. The American firm's services, which include traditional and digital advertising and public relations, are provided worldwide, with over 85% of its revenue coming from more developed regions such as North America and Europe.