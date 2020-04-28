Provident Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) rose 2.3% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 850.00% over the past year to $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $9,991,000 lower by 21.11% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $10,780,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Provident Financial Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: http://ir.myprovident.com/Event

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $22.99

Company's 52-week low was at $11.78

Price action over last quarter: down 41.58%

Company Overview

Provident Financial Holdings Inc is engaged in providing community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Business activity of the group is operated through Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage segment. The bank's activities include attracting deposits, offering banking services and originating multi-family, commercial real estate, construction and, to a lesser extent, commercial business and consumer loans. It offers business checking accounts, other business banking services and services loans for others.