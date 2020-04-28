Recap: Colliers Q1 Earnings

Shares of Colliers Intl Grou (NASDAQ:CIGI) remained unaffected at $53.11 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.88% year over year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $630,628,000 less by 0.71% year over year, which missed the estimate of $685,070,000.

Looking Ahead

Colliers Intl Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 03:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rj6sckkv

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $92.06

Company's 52-week low was at $33.93

Price action over last quarter: down 39.33%

Company Overview

Colliers International Group Inc is a real estate services and investment management company. The company has operations in over 60 countries to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of the property for real estate occupiers, owners, and investors. It offers services to the investor, developers, and occupiers which includes source capital solutions, services for commercial and residential property developers, on a local, regional, national and international basis, Infrastructure consulting, Design & Build, and Market research.