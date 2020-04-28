Amerant Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) were unchanged at $12.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 73.33% year over year to $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $71,139,000 higher by 3.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $62,570,000.

Guidance

Amerant Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 09:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5jx662pw

Price Action

52-week high: $23.59

52-week low: $10.95

Price action over last quarter: down 33.23%

Company Description

Amerant Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. Through its bank, it provides individuals and businesses deposit, credit, investment, wealth management and fiduciary services, both in the United States and to select international customers. The bank also provides banking services through traditional channels, such as banking centers and ATMs, as well as via secure websites, mobile devices, and telephone.