Recap: X Financial Q4 Earnings

Shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 73.08% year over year to $0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $95,537,000 lower by 23.87% year over year, which missed the estimate of $123,870,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 09:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/xyf/mediaframe/36934/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $5.85

Company's 52-week low was at $0.80

Price action over last quarter: down 48.33%

Company Overview

X Financial is a Cayman Islands-based technology-driven personal finance company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm provides diversified investment opportunities to investors in China through its wealth management platform, Xiaoying Wealth Management. Loan products offered by the company include Xiaoying Card Loan, Xiaoying Preferred Loan, and Xiaoying Housing Loan. The company generates revenue from loan facilitation service, post-origination service, and guarantee services provided.