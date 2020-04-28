TAL Education: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) rose 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 150.00% over the past year to ($0.10).

Revenue of $857,682,000 higher by 18.05% year over year, which missed the estimate of $860,840,000.

Looking Ahead

TAL Education hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

TAL Education hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 09:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $59.76

52-week low: $30.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.45%

Company Profile

TAL Education Group is an education and technology enterprise in China. The company is engaged in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students in the People's Republic of China. It offers comprehensive tutoring services to K-12 students covering core academic subjects, including others, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese, as well as, through its Mobby tutoring services, young learners tutoring services for students aged three through eight.