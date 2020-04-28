Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TAL Education: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 6:33am   Comments
Share:

Shares of TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) rose 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 150.00% over the past year to ($0.10).

Revenue of $857,682,000 higher by 18.05% year over year, which missed the estimate of $860,840,000.

Looking Ahead

TAL Education hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

TAL Education hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 09:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $59.76

52-week low: $30.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.45%

Company Profile

TAL Education Group is an education and technology enterprise in China. The company is engaged in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students in the People's Republic of China. It offers comprehensive tutoring services to K-12 students covering core academic subjects, including others, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese, as well as, through its Mobby tutoring services, young learners tutoring services for students aged three through eight.

 

Related Articles (TAL)

5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Pro's Top 4 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Apr. 13, 2020: TAL, MWK, BIOL, ZYXI
86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Baidu
65 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
One Theme Is Popping Up Among These Chinese Companies: Fraud
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com