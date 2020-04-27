Recap: HarborOne Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) remained unaffected at $7.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 28.57% over the past year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $26,700,000 rose by 2.57% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $28,620,000.

Outlook

HarborOne Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

HarborOne Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $20.08

Company's 52-week low was at $6.45

Price action over last quarter: down 32.00%

Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The company is engaged in providing financial services like accepting deposits, lending loans, online and mobile banking, cash management, credit cards, money market accounts, and wealth management. The bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses online and through its 24 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, one limited-service branch, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island.