CMS Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 14.67% year over year to $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $1,864,000,000 lower by 9.47% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,080,000,000.

Guidance

CMS Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2020

Time: 10:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cmsenergy.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2157325&sessionid=1&key=8FF21DE3521C372C0BDF5C547A82AB84®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $69.17

Company's 52-week low was at $46.03

Price action over last quarter: down 13.30%

Company Description

CMS Energy is an energy holding company with three principal businesses. Its regulated utility, Consumers Energy, provides regulated natural gas service to 1.8 million customers and electric service to 1.8 million customers in Michigan. CMS Enterprises is engaged in wholesale power generation, including contracted renewable energy. EnerBank primarily serves industrial customers.