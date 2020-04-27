Recap: Armstrong World Industries Q1 Earnings

Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE: AWI) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $1.10, which missed the estimate of $1.11.

Revenue of $248,700,000 higher by 2.73% year over year, which missed the estimate of $250,710,000.

Guidance

Armstrong World Indus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2020

Time: 10:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t7jsygup

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $111.46

52-week low: $62.03

Price action over last quarter: down 26.46%

Company Description

Armstrong World Industries manufactures and sells fiber and metal ceiling systems and complementary ceiling products to the residential, commercial, and institutional construction and remodeling industries. The company also operates a joint venture that manufactures ceiling grid suspension systems. Armstrong's reportable segments include mineral fiber and architectural specialties. It generates maximum revenue from the mineral fiber segment. The company has a presence in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.