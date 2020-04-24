Market Overview

Gentex: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2020
Shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.00% over the past year to $0.36, which were in line with the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $453,762,000 less by 3.16% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $438,660,000.

Outlook

Gentex hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Gentex hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 24, 2020

Time: 10:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f2wkbro9

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.27

52-week low: $19.48

Price action over last quarter: down 22.61%

Company Overview

Gentex was founded in 1974 to produce smoke-detection equipment. The company sold its first glare-control interior mirror in 1982 and its first model using electrochromic technology in 1987. Automotive revenue is about 97% of total revenue, and the company is constantly developing new applications for the technology to remain on top. Sales from 2019 totaled about $1.9 billion with 42.9 million mirrors shipped. The company is based in Zeeland, Michigan.

 

