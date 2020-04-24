Recap: Autoliv Q1 Earnings
Shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) rose over 7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 26.67% year over year to $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.81.
Revenue of $1,846,000,000 less by 15.09% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,870,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 24, 2020
Time: 01:02 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://www.autoliv.com/investors/calendar
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $87.01
52-week low: $38.16
Price action over last quarter: down 21.17%
Company Description
Autoliv is the global leader in safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. Research and development is a vital part of the company's strategy, as Autoliv regularly spends about 5% of sales to maintain a competitive advantage.