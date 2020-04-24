Market Overview

Recap: Portland General Electric Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2020
Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10.98% year over year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $564,000,000 less by 1.05% year over year, which missed the estimate of $574,640,000.

Outlook

Portland General Electric hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 24, 2020

Time: 06:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8zfq5fg4

Price Action

52-week high: $63.08

Company's 52-week low was at $37.83

Price action over last quarter: down 22.34%

Company Profile

Portland General Electric is a regulated electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution services to approximately 895,000 customers representing about half of all Oregon residents. The company owns (wholly or through joint ventures) a total of 3.9 gigawatts of gas, coal, wind, and hydro generation.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

