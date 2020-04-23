Recap: First American Financial Q1 Earnings

Shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) rose 1% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 43.24% year over year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $1,413,000,000 rose by 8.36% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,450,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

First American Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 10:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.firstam.com%2Finvestors%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents%2Fevent-details%2F2020%2F1Q-2020-First-American-Financial-Corporation-Earnings-Conference-Call%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2161518&sessionid=1&key=1A33EB252215BDA4CAB198C379976469®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $66.78

52-week low: $29.36

Price action over last quarter: down 36.48%

Company Profile

First American Financial Corp provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services, and related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions worldwide. The company also has a specialty insurance segment that issues property and casualty insurance policies and sells home warranty products; and Title insurance and services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property in the United States. More than 75% of the company's total revenue comes from insurance premiums and escrow fees in the title insurance segment. More than 90% of the company's revenue is from United States operations. The company also operates in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.