Recap: Invesco Q1 Earnings

Shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) dropped 12.5% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 39.29% over the past year to $0.34, which missed the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $1,146,000,000 higher by 29.18% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,190,000,000.

Outlook

Invesco hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Invesco hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 06:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://ir.invesco.com/investor-relations/earnings-releases/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $22.18

Company's 52-week low was at $7.38

Price action over last quarter: down 52.16%

Company Description

Invesco provides investment management services to retail (72% of managed assets) and institutional (28%) clients. At the end of March 2020, the firm had $1.053 trillion in assets under management spread out among its equity (44% of AUM), balanced (5%), fixed-income (25%), alternative investment (15%), and money market (11%) operations. Passive products accounted for 23% of Invesco's total AUM--40% of the company's equity operations and 17% of its fixed-income platform--at the end of March 2020. Invesco's U.S. retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of the U.S., with just over 30% of its AUM sourced from Canada (2%), the U.K. (6%), continental Europe (12%), and Asia (11%).