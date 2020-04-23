Gorman-Rupp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) fell 0.6% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 10.71% year over year to $0.25.

Revenue of $91,671,000 lower by 5.36% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $99,760,000.

Outlook

Gorman-Rupp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $39.60

52-week low: $21.49

Price action over last quarter: down 23.11%

Company Profile

Gorman-Rupp Co designs, manufactures and globally sells pumps and pump systems for use in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, military and other liquid-handling applications. It operates in one business segment, the manufacture, and sale of pumps and pump systems and generates revenue from the same.