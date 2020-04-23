Market Overview

Recap: BrightView Holdings Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2020 9:37am
Shares of BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) fell 3.5% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 233.33% year over year to ($0.20).

Revenue of $559,000,000 lower by 6.30% year over year, which missed the estimate of $605,720,000.

Guidance

BrightView Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

 

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $20.27

52-week low: $6.85

Price action over last quarter: down 30.50%

Company Profile

BrightView Holdings Inc is a provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. The company provides commercial landscaping services, landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development. It operates through two segments namely Maintenance Services, and Development Services. The Maintenance Services are self-performed through national branch network and are route-based in nature, and Development Services are comprised of sophisticated design, coordination and installation of landscapes at recognizable corporate, athletic and university complexes. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Maintenance Services.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

