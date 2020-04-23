Recap: Materion Q1 Earnings

Shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) fell 0.2% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 47.56% year over year to $0.43, which missed the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $277,946,000 less by 7.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $263,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Materion hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Materion hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 01:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://investor.materion.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $71.97

52-week low: $26.15

Price action over last quarter: down 19.92%

Company Description

Materion Corp is a producer of engineered materials based in the United States. The company produces materials used in electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates in four reportable segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The majority of revenue is derived domestically, with significant contributions coming from Asia and Europe.