CTS: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) rose 3.7% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 51.28% year over year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $103,075,000 less by 12.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $94,170,000.

Guidance

CTS hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CTS hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 06:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.ctscorp.com/investors/events-presentations/first-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-april-23-2020/

Technicals

52-week high: $34.29

52-week low: $17.92

Price action over last quarter: down 28.78%

Company Description

CTS Corp operates into the electronics industry. The company is a global manufacturer of sensors, electronic components, and actuators. It designs, manufacture, and sell a broad line of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") for the aerospace and defence, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. The group operates in the markets of the United States, Singapore, Taiwan, China generating a majority of revenue from the U.S. market.