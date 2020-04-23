CTS: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) rose 3.7% after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 51.28% year over year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.14.
Revenue of $103,075,000 less by 12.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $94,170,000.
Guidance
CTS hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
CTS hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 23, 2020
Time: 06:02 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://www.ctscorp.com/investors/events-presentations/first-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-april-23-2020/
Technicals
52-week high: $34.29
52-week low: $17.92
Price action over last quarter: down 28.78%
Company Description
CTS Corp operates into the electronics industry. The company is a global manufacturer of sensors, electronic components, and actuators. It designs, manufacture, and sell a broad line of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") for the aerospace and defence, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. The group operates in the markets of the United States, Singapore, Taiwan, China generating a majority of revenue from the U.S. market.