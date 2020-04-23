Sequans Communications: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) gained 8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 350.00% year over year to ($0.36), which beat the estimate of ($0.37).

Revenue of $8,772,000 higher by 24.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,760,000.

Guidance

Sequans Communications hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 01:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1301449&tp_key=48f86c6a40

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $7.59

52-week low: $0.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.00%

Company Description

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops and supplies 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless mobile broadband applications with a focus on the single-mode device market. Geographically, it has its business presence across the region of Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the US. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency, transceiver integrated circuits, along with its proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. The company's solutions serve as the core wireless broadband communications platform in devices, including smart phone's, USB dongles, portable routers, laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices, consumer premises equipment, such as residential gateways, and base stations.