First Horizon National: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) fell 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 85.71% over the past year to $0.05.
Revenue of $477,558,000 up by 9.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $477,040,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
First Horizon National hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 21, 2020
Time: 09:04 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://ir.fhnc.com/event
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $17.42
52-week low: $6.27
Price action over last quarter: down 52.14%
Company Overview
First Horizon National Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The regional bank is responsible for roughly 65% of its revenue, while capital markets make a 25% contribution. The remainder is split between the firm's non-strategic (wind-down) and corporate operations. First Horizon concentrates on offering a variety of banking products mainly in its home state, where it has the second- largest deposit franchise with a 13% deposit market share.