First Horizon National: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) fell 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 85.71% over the past year to $0.05.

Revenue of $477,558,000 up by 9.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $477,040,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

First Horizon National hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 09:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://ir.fhnc.com/event

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $17.42

52-week low: $6.27

Price action over last quarter: down 52.14%

Company Overview

First Horizon National Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The regional bank is responsible for roughly 65% of its revenue, while capital markets make a 25% contribution. The remainder is split between the firm's non-strategic (wind-down) and corporate operations. First Horizon concentrates on offering a variety of banking products mainly in its home state, where it has the second- largest deposit franchise with a 13% deposit market share.