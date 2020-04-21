Recap: Comerica Q1 Earnings

Shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 122.12% over the past year to ($0.46), which does not compare to the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $750,000,000 less by 11.14% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $759,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Comerica hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 01:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cgj7nhhw

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $79.74

Company's 52-week low was at $24.28

Price action over last quarter: down 55.39%

Company Description

Comerica is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas. It has three major business segments: the business bank, the retail bank, and wealth management. Comerica is primarily focused on relationship-based commercial banking. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida, and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states as well as in Canada and Mexico.