Synchrony Finl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) fell 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 55.00% over the past year to $0.45, which does not compare to the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $3,890,000,000 less by 7.95% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,920,000,000.

Outlook

Synchrony Finl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Synchrony Finl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2020

Time: 10:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wm9pn4jj

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $38.18

52-week low: $12.15

Price action over last quarter: down 51.93%

Company Overview

Synchrony Financial, formerly GE Capital's retail finance business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States based on purchase volume and receivables. Through its partners' 350,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada along with websites and mobile applications, Synchrony offers a variety of credit products through three sales platforms: retail card (private-label credit cards), payment solutions (consumer financing for major purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).