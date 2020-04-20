IBM: Q1 Earnings Insights

IBM (NYSE:IBM) closed Monday at $121.01 per share. The company reported Q1 results after the bell.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 18.22% over the past year to $1.84, which beat the estimate of $1.79.

Revenue of $17,571,000,000 lower by 3.36% year over year, which missed the estimate of $17,620,000,000

Details Of The Call

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j9wbdcaf

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $158.75

52-week low: $90.56

Price action over last quarter: down 15.90%

Company Description

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells infrastructure services (37% of revenue), software (29% of revenue), IT services (23% of revenue) and hardware (8% of revenues). IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients - which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.