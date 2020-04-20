Market Overview

Recap: M&T Bank Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2020 8:47am
Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 42.31% year over year to $1.95, which missed the estimate of $2.47.

Revenue of $1,506,000,000 lower by 2.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,480,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 20, 2020

Time: 09:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9a8mtz8c

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $174.93

52-week low: $87.64

Price action over last quarter: down 38.49%

Company Profile

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal.

 

