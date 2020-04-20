Recap: Community Bank System Q1 Earnings

Shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) were unchanged in pe-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4.94% year over year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $148,676,000 rose by 4.29% year over year, which missed the estimate of $148,960,000.

Looking Ahead

Community Bank System hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 20, 2020

Time: 09:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/995/33999

Price Action

52-week high: $72.63

Company's 52-week low was at $47.01

Price action over last quarter: down 11.88%

Company Overview

Community Bank System is a financial holding company. The company primarily operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. and Benefit Plans Administrative Services. Community Bank's business is operating a community bank providing a broad array of banking and financial services. These are offered chiefly to retail, commercial, and municipal customers in nonmetropolitan markets, including small towns in upstate New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company has historically relied on acquisitions to fuel growth, in addition to growing organically. A majority of its loan portfolio is tilted toward the consumer market on an installment, line of credit, or residential mortgage loan basis. The majority of the company's net revenue is net interest income.