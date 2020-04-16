Recap: Marten Transport Q1 Earnings

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) reported Q1 results on Thursday afternoon.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged year over year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $218,646,000 higher by 9.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $208,250,000.

Conference Call Details

Webcast URL: https://www.marten.com/investor-relations

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.39

52-week low was at $16.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.10%

Company Description

Marten Transport Ltd is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier in the United States. It is engaged in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods which requires a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The company operates through four segments including Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage.