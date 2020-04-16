Recap: Marten Transport Q1 Earnings
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) reported Q1 results on Thursday afternoon.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were unchanged year over year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.24.
Revenue of $218,646,000 higher by 9.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $208,250,000.
Conference Call Details
Webcast URL: https://www.marten.com/investor-relations
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $23.39
52-week low was at $16.01
Price action over last quarter: Up 7.10%
Company Description
Marten Transport Ltd is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier in the United States. It is engaged in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods which requires a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The company operates through four segments including Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center