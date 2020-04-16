Taiwan Semiconductor: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) rallied more than 4% in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 97.37% over the past year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $10,306,000,000 rose by 45.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $10,110,000,000.

Guidance

Taiwan Semiconductor hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $10,100,000,000 and $10,400,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 16, 2020

Time: 08:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $60.64

52-week low: $37.18

Price action over last quarter: down 11.63%

Company Overview

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 50% market share in 2018 (according to IC Insights). TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the U.S. in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs.