Recap: KeyCorp Q1 Earnings

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 70.00% year over year to $0.12, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $1,466,000,000 less by 3.62% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,560,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 16, 2020

Time: 09:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/key/mediaframe/36853/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $20.52

Company's 52-week low was at $7.45

Price action over last quarter: down 47.64%

Company Overview

With assets over $145 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.