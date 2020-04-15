Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Charles Schwab Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 9:40am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) dropped around 5% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.14% year over year to $0.62, which were in line with the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $2,617,000,000 lower by 3.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,610,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Charles Schwab hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 16, 2020

Time: 08:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.aboutschwab.com/investors

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $51.65

52-week low: $28.00

Price action over last quarter: down 26.04%

Company Profile

Based in San Francisco, Charles Schwab operates in the brokerage, banking, and asset-management businesses. The company runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website. It also operates a bank and a proprietary mutual fund business and offers services to independent investment advisors. The company is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $3 trillion of client assets. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

 

Related Articles (SCHW)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2020
Trading 212 Takes On Disciplined Investing With 'Next Generation Product'
Options Trading: What Is It And How To Do It?
Why Charles Schwab's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga