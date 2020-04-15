Recap: Charles Schwab Q1 Earnings

Shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) dropped around 5% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.14% year over year to $0.62, which were in line with the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $2,617,000,000 lower by 3.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,610,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Charles Schwab hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jan 16, 2020

Time: 08:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.aboutschwab.com/investors

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $51.65

52-week low: $28.00

Price action over last quarter: down 26.04%

Company Profile

Based in San Francisco, Charles Schwab operates in the brokerage, banking, and asset-management businesses. The company runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website. It also operates a bank and a proprietary mutual fund business and offers services to independent investment advisors. The company is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $3 trillion of client assets. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.