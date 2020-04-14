JB Hunt Transport: Q1 Earnings Insights
JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 10.09% year over year to $0.98, which missed the estimate of $1.01.
Revenue of $2,281,000,000 higher by 9.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,200,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $122.29
52-week low: $75.29
Price action over last quarter: down 15.11%
Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services ranks among the top surface transportation companies in North America by revenue. Its primary operating segments are intermodal delivery, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement (52% of sales in 2019); dedicated trucking services that provide customer-specific fleet needs (29); for-hire truckload (4%); and asset-light highway brokerage (15%).
