GreenTree Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 5.88% year over year to $0.18.

Revenue of $41,574,000 rose by 14.39% year over year.

Looking Ahead

GreenTree Hospitality Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

GreenTree Hospitality Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 14, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ghg/mediaframe/34500/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $15.99

52-week low: $9.38

Price action over last quarter: down 7.30%

Company Description

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd is a franchised hotel operator in China as franchised-and-managed hotels represent almost all of the hotels in its hotel network. The hotel network of the company comprised approximately 2,200 hotels with nearly190,000 rooms in China, covering all centrally-administrated municipalities and cities throughout all provinces and autonomous regions in China. The company operates its hotels under GreenTree Inns, GreenTree Eastern, Gme, Gya and VX, GreenTree Alliance, Vatica, and others. The company operates solely in China and generates all of its revenue from China itself.