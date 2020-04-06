Recap: Simply Good Foods Q2 Earnings

Shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) gained more than 8% in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 53.33% over the past year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $227,101,000 higher by 83.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $220,900,000.

Outlook

Simply Good Foods hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Simply Good Foods hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 06, 2020

Time: 10:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=138684

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.34

52-week low: $14.08

Price action over last quarter: down 14.65%

Company Overview

Simply Good Foods provides nutritional bars (57% of sales), shakes (21%), treats (12%), and other nutritional products under the Atkins (57%), Quest (40%), and Simply Protein (3%) brands. The firm also licenses the Atkins brand to Bellisio Foods, which produces frozen meals. Atkins products are modeled after the philosophy of Dr. Robert Atkins, whose 1972 book, "Dr. Atkins' Diet Revolution," conferred the benefits of a high protein/low carbohydrate diet, and is credited with launching the low-carb diet trend. Quest, acquired in November 2019, also follows the high protein/low carbohydrate philosophy and targets active lifestyle consumers. Ninety-four percent of the firm's sales occur within North America.