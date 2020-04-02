Recap: CarMax Q4 Earnings

Shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) gained more than 7% in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.04% year over year to $1.30, which beat the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $4,962,000,000 rose by 14.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,670,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 02, 2020

Time: 03:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.carmax.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2152630&sessionid=1&key=7895CEFB33B5BE1996B1D6DCD0CF3521®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $103.18

Company's 52-week low was at $37.59

Price action over last quarter: down 41.86%

Company Profile

CarMax sells, finances, and services used and new cars through a chain of more than 200 retail stores. It was formed in 1993 as a unit of Circuit City and spun off into an independent company in late 2002. Used-vehicle sales account for about 84% of revenue, wholesale about 13%, and the remaining portion is composed of extended service plans and repair. In fiscal 2019, the company retailed and wholesaled 748,961 and 447,491 used vehicles, respectively.