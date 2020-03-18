Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AUD/USD Forecast: At Risk Of Extending Its Slump To Fresh Multi-Year Lows
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
March 18, 2020 4:09pm   Comments
Share:
AUD/USD Forecast: At Risk Of Extending Its Slump To Fresh Multi-Year Lows

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.5781

  • RBA expected to cut rates by 25bps, could announce additional measures.
  • Australia is seen having added 10,000 new jobs in February.
  • AUD/USD bounced from 0.5700, at risk of extending its slump to fresh multi-year lows.

Commodity-linked currencies were among the worst performers this Wednesday, with the AUD/USD pair falling to 0.5701, a level that was last seen in January 2003. The Aussie suffered from the ruling panic and need of funding, which sent speculative interest into the greenback, but was also affected by local data. The Australian Westpac Leading Index came in at -0.42% MoM in February, far below the previous, within contraction territory for the fifteenth consecutive month.

Australia is having a busy Thursday, as the country will publish February employment data, while the RBA has an emergency monetary policy. The country is expected to have added 10,000 new jobs in the month, while the unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 5.3%. In January, the country added 13.5K, with 46.2K full-time positions added and part-time jobs down by 32.7K.  As for the RBA, the central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 bps to a record low of 0.25%. Policymakers would likely announce additional stimulus measures.

AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The AUD/USD pair bounced from the mentioned low, currently trading in the 0.5770 price zone. The pair has fallen for eighth consecutive days, and despite being extremely oversold, it gives no signs of changing course. In the 4-hour chart, it keeps developing below all of its moving averages, which maintain their downward slopes. Technical indicators stand within extreme oversold levels, barely losing their strength downward.

Support levels: 0.5750 0.5700 0.5640

Resistance levels: 0.5860 0.5900 0.5940

Image Sourced from Pixabay

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AUD/USD AustraliaEarnings News Forex Global Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each dayâ€™s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga