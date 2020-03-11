Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dynavax Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 11, 2020 4:47pm   Comments
Share:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings per share were up 31.25% year over year to a loss of $0.44, which missed the estimate by $0.11.

• Revenue of $10,570,000 rose by 98.76% year over year, which missed the estimate of $11,960,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

• Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=138043

Technicals

• 52-week high: $8.74

• 52-week low was at $2.60

• Price action over last quarter: Up 39.45%

Company Overview

Dynavax Technologies Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It's current product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. Dynavax operates in the business segment the discovery and development of biopharmaceutical products. Its Toll-like Receptor Immune Modulation Platform technology play a vital role in innate immunity and subsequent adaptive immunity. Signaling through these receptors is triggered by the binding of a variety of pathogen-associated molecules and is essential to the generation of innate immunity.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DVAX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: NY State Endorses Mallinckrodt's Opioid Settlement, Kamada To Work On COVID-19 Treatment
Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2020
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 8-14): Bristol-Myers Awaits FDA Nod For Liver Cancer Combo Therapy, Earnings Flow Continues
108 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
98 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga