The Meet Group Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2020 7:51am   Comments
The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 17 cents per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 16 cents by 6.25%. This is a 41.67% increase over earnings of 12 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $57.57 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $57.58 million. This is a 9.74% increase over sales of $52.458 million the same period last year.

"We are pleased with our results in the fourth quarter, which capped a solid year in which we more than doubled video revenue, launched new growth initiatives and further strengthened our safety leadership through new products and partner collaboration. I am proud of our team and all that we have accomplished," said Geoff Cook, CEO of The Meet Group.

Meet Group shares were trading up 0.50% at $6.02 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $7 and a 52-week low of $3.05.

Posted-In: Earnings News

