Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cloudera Sharply Higher On Q4 Sales Beat, Strong Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2020 4:20pm   Comments
Share:
Cloudera Sharply Higher On Q4 Sales Beat, Strong Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) reported fourth-quarter losses of 4 cents per share on Tuesday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate by 1 cent. This is a 73.33% increase over losses of 15 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $211.7 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $201.79 million by 4.91%. This is a 46.49% increase over sales of $144.515 million the same period last year.

"In fiscal 2020, we finished the hard work of merger integration and completely re-positioned the company for long-term success,” said CEO Rob Bearden. "We believe the opportunity for Cloudera has never been bigger and, with CDP Private Cloud expected in Q2, we believe it expands even further. Also, consistent with guidance, we plan to generate substantial non-GAAP operating income and cash flow in fiscal 2021."

Cloudera sees first-quarter sales at $202-$207 million versus the $205.2 million estimate. The company sees 2021 adjusted earnings between 25-29 cents per share, well ahead of estimates that called for a loss of 1 cent per share.

Cloudera shares were trading up 15% at $9.05 in Tuesday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.65 and a 52-week low of $4.89.

Related Links:

Cloudera Reaches Deal With Carl Icahn

IBM, Cloudera Announce Strategic Partnership

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLDR)

Afternoon Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Cloudera's Q4 Earnings Preview
Morning Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Mar. 10, 2020: FXI, TSLA, OXY, CORV, CLDR
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga