Changyou.com: Q4 Earnings Insights

Changyou.com (NASDAQ:CYOU) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 428.57% year over year to $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $135,168,000 higher by 14.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $106,740,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.69 and $0.56.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $123,000,000 and $133,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 09, 2020

Time: 09:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rzmvijgd

Price Action

52-week high: $20.55

52-week low: $5.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.01%

Company Profile

Changyou.com Ltd is an internet gaming company operational in China. Its main activities can be summed up as the development, operation and licensing of online games for personal computers and mobile devices. The company's reportable segments include Online Game, Platform Channel and Cinema Advertising. Its Online Game accounts for most of the company's revenue, which are realized through the sale of in-game virtual items, prepaid game cards, and game points. Platform Channel division is concerned with online advertising primarily through its 17173.com website. The Group provides clients advertising placements in slots that are shown in theaters before the screening of movies.