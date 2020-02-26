Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tupperware Is Investigated For Securities Fraud After Shares Fall 45%
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2020 6:46am   Comments
Share:
Tupperware Is Investigated For Securities Fraud After Shares Fall 45%

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is under investigation by law firm Block & Leviton LLC, who are looking into “possible securities fraud.”

What Happened

Tupperware, a household products e-commerce platform, announced on Feb. 24 that it had filed a Notification of Late Filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a 15 calendar day extension to file its 10-K form for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019.

The company claimed the extension would provide them time to finalize additional procedures as “part of its investigation” with regards to the impact of “certain financial matters” in its Fuller Mexico beauty business. The extension would also buy time to finalize its tax rate.

Tupperware shares fell more than 45% after news of the cancellation of earnings call came out on Tuesday.

Legal Office Block & Leviton represents investors and carries out securities litigation,  investigates possible fraud. 

Price Action

Tupperware shares traded 2.57% higher at $3.19 in the after-hours session on Tuesday. The shares had closed the regular session 45.63% lower at $3.11.

Posted-In: the SEC Tupperware BrandsEarnings News Legal Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TUP)

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Slides 3%; Kratos Defense & Security Shares Plummet Following Q4 Results
55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points; Mallinckrodt Shares Spike Higher
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Home Depot Beats Q4 Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga